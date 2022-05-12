Analysts Expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $567.72 Million

Analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $567.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $616.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $524.49 million. Farfetch posted sales of $485.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full-year sales of $2.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 331.09% and a net margin of 64.79%. The company had revenue of $665.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($6.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTCH. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale raised Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Farfetch during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTCH traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.19. The company had a trading volume of 15,619,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,370,923. Farfetch has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $53.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.90.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

