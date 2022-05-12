Analysts Expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to Announce $1.96 EPS

Analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.96 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.90. Lincoln Electric reported earnings per share of $1.67 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full year earnings of $7.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $8.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $8.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $925.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.50 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 48.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LECO. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $144.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $154.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LECO. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,451,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,499,000 after buying an additional 14,164 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth $6,062,000. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.34. The company had a trading volume of 8,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,921. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $121.65 and a fifty-two week high of $148.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.65%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

