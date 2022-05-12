Analysts Expect Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $192.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) to report $192.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Natera’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $181.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $197.31 million. Natera posted sales of $142.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Natera will report full year sales of $807.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $803.00 million to $814.92 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $950.38 million to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.05. Natera had a negative net margin of 81.90% and a negative return on equity of 95.80%. The firm had revenue of $194.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Natera to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

In related news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $37,269.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $32,309.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,229.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,332 shares of company stock valued at $659,678 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Natera by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 148.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 24.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 2.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NTRA traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.13. 1,855,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,288,977. Natera has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $129.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.87.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

