Analysts Expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) will post $0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Visteon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.41. Visteon posted earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 315.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $8.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.45. Visteon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Visteon from $156.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America raised Visteon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VC traded down $1.84 on Wednesday, reaching $97.55. 333,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,858. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.02 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.71. Visteon has a 12 month low of $88.82 and a 12 month high of $134.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.37.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

