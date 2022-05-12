Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Health Catalyst (HCAT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Health Catalyst (NASDAQ: HCAT):

5/11/2022 – Health Catalyst was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Health Catalyst Inc. is a provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Health Catalyst Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

5/11/2022 – Health Catalyst had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $35.00 to $17.00.

5/11/2022 – Health Catalyst had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $19.00.

5/11/2022 – Health Catalyst had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $25.00.

5/11/2022 – Health Catalyst had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $21.00.

5/4/2022 – Health Catalyst was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Health Catalyst Inc. is a provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Health Catalyst Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

4/13/2022 – Health Catalyst is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Health Catalyst had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $60.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – Health Catalyst was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $31.00.

HCAT stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.07. 1,540,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,006. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. The stock has a market cap of $758.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $68.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 2,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $42,982.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 4,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $110,283.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,286 shares of company stock worth $934,979. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 1.2% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 21,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 27.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

