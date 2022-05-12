Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Shop Apotheke Europe (SAE)

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR: SAE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/12/2022 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €110.00 ($115.79) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

5/10/2022 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €138.00 ($145.26) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/9/2022 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €201.00 ($211.58) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

5/5/2022 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €144.00 ($151.58) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

5/5/2022 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €100.00 ($105.26) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

4/19/2022 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €161.00 ($169.47) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

4/13/2022 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €161.00 ($169.47) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

4/5/2022 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €125.00 ($131.58) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

4/5/2022 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €201.00 ($211.58) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/5/2022 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €161.00 ($169.47) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

SAE traded up €13.58 ($14.29) during trading on Thursday, reaching €84.78 ($89.24). 317,909 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is €79.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is €106.95. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12-month low of €65.28 ($68.72) and a 12-month high of €182.00 ($191.58).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

