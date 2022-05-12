Analysts Set Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) PT at $218.00

Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $218.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sycomore Asset Management grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its position in Acuity Brands by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 63,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,945,000 after purchasing an additional 34,134 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $636,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1,979.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 886,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $167,732,000 after acquiring an additional 21,116 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AYI traded up $3.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $163.65. 703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,883. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $159.57 and a 1 year high of $224.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $909.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.42 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

