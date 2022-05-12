Analysts Set Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Price Target at GBX 2,585

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,642 ($32.57).

HIK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($34.52) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 17th.

In other news, insider Sigurdur Olafsson sold 27,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,988 ($24.51), for a total value of £546,660.24 ($673,973.91). Also, insider Douglas Hurt bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,954 ($24.09) per share, with a total value of £29,310 ($36,136.11).

LON HIK opened at GBX 1,699 ($20.95) on Monday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,651.50 ($20.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,703 ($33.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,990.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,109.57. The stock has a market cap of £3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.80.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.18. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.35%.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

