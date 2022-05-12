Analysts Set Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Target Price at $552.80

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $552.80.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,693,000 after acquiring an additional 108,520 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 10,221 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 36,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period.

NVO stock opened at $103.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.47. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $77.11 and a 12 month high of $122.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.04 and its 200 day moving average is $107.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.741 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.05%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

