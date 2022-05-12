Analysts Set Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Price Target at GBX 399.75

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 399.75 ($4.93).

ROR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 405 ($4.99) to GBX 345 ($4.25) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 395 ($4.87) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.18) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Friday, April 29th.

In other Rotork news, insider Jonathan Davis sold 18,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.51), for a total value of £52,223.40 ($64,385.90).

Rotork stock opened at GBX 259.20 ($3.20) on Monday. Rotork has a 1-year low of GBX 258 ($3.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 375.60 ($4.63). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 308.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 331.51.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 4.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.35. This represents a yield of 1.23%. Rotork’s payout ratio is currently 0.94%.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

