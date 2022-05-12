Analysts Set Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Price Target at $8.25

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Secure Energy Services stock opened at $4.89 on Monday. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $5.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.49.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

