Analysts Set Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) PT at $930.28

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the forty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $927.41.

Several brokerages have commented on SHOP. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $850.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $900.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $2,000.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP stock opened at $311.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $572.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $990.47. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $315.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 252.75 and a beta of 1.82.

Shopify’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shopify will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 8,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shopify (Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.