Analysts Set Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Price Target at $23.33

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.48.

SBSW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.90 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,654,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,287,000 after buying an additional 504,559 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,501,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,866,000 after buying an additional 168,131 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,421,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,883,000 after buying an additional 771,164 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,105,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,985,000 after buying an additional 411,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,818,000 after buying an additional 771,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBSW stock opened at $11.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Sibanye Stillwater has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $20.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.91.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.4936 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 7.1%.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

