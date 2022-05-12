Analysts Set Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Price Target at $23.25

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on USNZY shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS USNZY opened at $2.10 on Monday. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais ( OTCMKTS:USNZY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 39.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1176 per share. This is an increase from Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 13.44%. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

About Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (Get Rating)

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.