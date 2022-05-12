Analysts Set Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Price Target at $23.25

Shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of USNZY opened at $2.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.49, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.73. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $4.39.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais ( OTCMKTS:USNZY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 39.78%. Equities analysts expect that Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.1176 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 13.44%. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company.

