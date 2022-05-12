Analysts Set Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Price Target at $23.25

Shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.25.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.
Shares of USNZY opened at $2.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.49, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.73. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $4.39.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.1176 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 13.44%. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s payout ratio is 19.86%.
Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile (Get Rating)
Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company.
