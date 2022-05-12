Analysts Set Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Price Target at $17.19

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.19.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen downgraded shares of Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut Vertiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vertiv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of VRT opened at $10.17 on Thursday. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,017.00, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertiv will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $1,277,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Patrick R. Johnson bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $185,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $475,960. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,624,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,534,000 after acquiring an additional 482,962 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $999,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth about $2,451,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,304,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,613,000 after purchasing an additional 306,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,093,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

