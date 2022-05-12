Analyzing 9F (NASDAQ:JFU) and Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT)

9F (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Rating) and Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get 9F alerts:

This table compares 9F and Bit Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 9F $192.49 million 0.84 -$346.19 million N/A N/A Bit Digital $96.08 million 1.20 $4.86 million $0.14 10.57

Bit Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 9F.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for 9F and Bit Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 9F 0 0 0 0 N/A Bit Digital 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bit Digital has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 845.95%. Given Bit Digital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bit Digital is more favorable than 9F.

Risk and Volatility

9F has a beta of -0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bit Digital has a beta of 5, suggesting that its stock price is 400% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 9F and Bit Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 9F N/A N/A N/A Bit Digital 5.06% 17.84% 16.45%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.1% of 9F shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bit Digital beats 9F on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

9F Company Profile (Get Rating)

9F Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui. The company also provides payment facilitation and other products and services that help users to pay credit card bills and household bills comprising utility bills; and other value-added services consisting of credit history search, debt consolidation, and user referral services. It provides its services through borrowers, investors, financial institutions, and merchant partners. The company was formerly known as JIUFU Financial Technology Service Limited and changed its name to 9F Inc. in June 2014. 9F Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Bit Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bit Digital, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc. in September 2020. Bit Digital, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for 9F Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9F and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.