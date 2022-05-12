Analyzing Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR)

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Frontier Group alerts:

99.5% of Frontier Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Frontier Group and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Group 0 0 8 0 3.00 KLM Royal Dutch Airlines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Frontier Group currently has a consensus target price of $20.08, indicating a potential upside of 132.63%. Given Frontier Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Frontier Group is more favorable than KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Group and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Group -5.51% -42.57% -5.52% KLM Royal Dutch Airlines N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Frontier Group and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Group $2.06 billion 0.91 -$102.00 million ($0.62) -13.92 KLM Royal Dutch Airlines $5.85 billion 0.08 -$1.77 billion N/A N/A

Frontier Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

Summary

Frontier Group beats KLM Royal Dutch Airlines on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Frontier Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc., a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 110 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising, 16 A320ceos, 73 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, together with its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance, leisure, and other services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Network, Maintenance, Leisure, and Other segments. The company also provides engine, component, and airframe maintenance services to other airlines and clients; and catering and handling services to third-party airlines and clients. In addition, it sells cargo capacity to third parties, as well as operates charter and scheduled flights through transavia.com. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Amstelveen, the Netherlands. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is a subsidiary of Air France KLM S.A.

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.