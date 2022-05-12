Analyzing New Gold (NYSE:NGD) and Quaterra Resources (OTCMKTS:QTRRF)

Quaterra Resources (OTCMKTS:QTRRF – Get Rating) and New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.4% of New Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Quaterra Resources and New Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quaterra Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A New Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

New Gold has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 182.26%. Given New Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe New Gold is more favorable than Quaterra Resources.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quaterra Resources and New Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quaterra Resources N/A N/A -$980,000.00 N/A N/A New Gold $745.50 million 1.13 $140.60 million $0.17 7.29

New Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Quaterra Resources.

Risk & Volatility

Quaterra Resources has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Gold has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Quaterra Resources and New Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quaterra Resources N/A -6.27% -6.15% New Gold 15.36% 8.64% 3.22%

Summary

New Gold beats Quaterra Resources on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quaterra Resources (Get Rating)

Quaterra Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Groundhog and Quaterra’s Yerington Copper projects. The company was founded on May 11, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About New Gold (Get Rating)

New Gold Inc., an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada. It also operates the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

