Anexo Group Plc (LON:ANX) Raises Dividend to GBX 1 Per Share

Anexo Group Plc (LON:ANXGet Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Anexo Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON ANX opened at GBX 121 ($1.49) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £142.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 133.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 136.75. Anexo Group has a 52 week low of GBX 119 ($1.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 160 ($1.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Anexo Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anexo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated credit hire and legal services to the clients involved in a non-fault accident in the United Kingdom. The company offers replacement vehicles and associated legal assistance to consumers involved in non-fault motor accidents. It also provides integrated end-to-end services, including the provision of a credit hire vehicle, upfront settlement of repair and recovery charges through to the management and recovery of costs, and processing of associated personal injury claims.

