Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANGPY opened at $16.53 on Monday. Anglo American Platinum has a 1 year low of $13.89 and a 1 year high of $28.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.37.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.4135 per share. This represents a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th.

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as gold, nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome.

