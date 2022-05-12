AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Stock Price Down 5.5%

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.08 and last traded at $16.17. Approximately 257,907 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,419,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.20 to $24.20 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Investec raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.24.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.69.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.1446 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 14.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,619,173 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $535,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,542 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,979,964 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $188,400,000 after purchasing an additional 88,949 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,197,097 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $171,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,059 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 7.8% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,882,311 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $115,686,000 after purchasing an additional 352,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,822,381 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,045,000 after acquiring an additional 63,423 shares in the last quarter. 31.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

