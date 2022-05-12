ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. ANI Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.34-$1.62 EPS.

Shares of ANIP traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.74. The stock had a trading volume of 535 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market cap of $444.58 million, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.51. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $22.73 and a 12-month high of $60.23.

ANIP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

In related news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.65 per share, with a total value of $138,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nikhil Lalwani acquired 7,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,032.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 17,224 shares of company stock worth $477,083 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANIP. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,668 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,966 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,808 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

