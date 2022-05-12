Anne Oriordan Sells 466 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) Director Anne Oriordan sold 466 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $69,410.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,042.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.37. The stock had a trading volume of 375,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,501. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of -19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $189.00.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $813.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.73 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.
JAZZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.47.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
