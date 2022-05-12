Anne Oriordan Sells 466 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) Director Anne Oriordan sold 466 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $69,410.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,042.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.37. The stock had a trading volume of 375,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,501. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of -19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $813.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.73 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 638.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,987,000 after buying an additional 1,133,121 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $97,566,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $74,859,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,557,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,700,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JAZZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.47.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

