Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aperam S.A. is a manufacturer and marketer of stainless steel primarily in South America and Europe. The company produce grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steels and nickel alloys. Aperam S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

APEMY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Aperam in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Aperam from €66.00 ($69.47) to €57.00 ($60.00) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Aperam from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Aperam from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Aperam from €65.00 ($68.42) to €46.00 ($48.42) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aperam presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APEMY opened at $36.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Aperam has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $65.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.89.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $6.34 EPS for the quarter. Aperam had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Aperam will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.4804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.47%.

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

