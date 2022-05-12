Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.70

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.70 and last traded at $11.73, with a volume of 25608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.

ARI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.64. The company has a current ratio of 66.05, a quick ratio of 66.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance ( NYSE:ARI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 70.24% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARI. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 305.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

