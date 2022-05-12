Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AIT. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

AIT stock opened at $101.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.79. Applied Industrial Technologies has a one year low of $80.93 and a one year high of $111.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.76.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $980.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,079 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $312,764.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $518,050.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,558,946.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,931 shares of company stock worth $1,530,944. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 311.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 273,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,615,000 after purchasing an additional 206,677 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter valued at $4,779,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 13.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 8.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 17,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Industrial Technologies (Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.