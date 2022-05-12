Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,749 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,203 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $48,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on AMAT. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.54.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.92. The company had a trading volume of 8,307,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,514,064. The company has a market capitalization of $91.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.61 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.53.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Applied Materials (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.