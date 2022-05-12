AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target Cut to $74.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Oppenheimer from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 171.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on APP. DA Davidson lowered their price target on AppLovin from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on AppLovin from $128.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AppLovin from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AppLovin from $116.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on AppLovin from $70.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AppLovin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.27.

NYSE APP opened at $27.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion and a PE ratio of 389.77. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $116.09.

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). AppLovin had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.38 million. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $1,310,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 1,460.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 37.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,243,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,985,000 after purchasing an additional 335,677 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter worth about $9,713,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter worth about $1,320,000. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

