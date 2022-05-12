Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $650.00

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 650 ($8.01) and last traded at GBX 865 ($10.66), with a volume of 1067 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 885 ($10.91).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Arbuthnot Banking Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £129.95 million and a P/E ratio of 19.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 951.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 895.51.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share. This is an increase from Arbuthnot Banking Group’s previous dividend of $16.00. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Arbuthnot Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.35%.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Company Profile (LON:ARBB)

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.