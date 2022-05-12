Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) Shares Sold by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,825 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Arco Platform were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 633,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,239,000 after acquiring an additional 219,124 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the third quarter valued at $559,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 9.5% during the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter.

Get Arco Platform alerts:

ARCE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Arco Platform in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

ARCE traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.39. 347,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,311. The stock has a market cap of $453.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.64 and a beta of 0.74. Arco Platform Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.57.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.58). Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 13.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arco Platform (Get Rating)

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.