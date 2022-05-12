Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Receives $43.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARCT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $13.04 on Monday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $344.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.02.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by ($0.50). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.88% and a negative net margin of 1,647.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -4.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 44.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.4% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

