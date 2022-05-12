Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

ARCT has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $86.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $93.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.22.

NASDAQ ARCT opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $344.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.38 and its 200 day moving average is $30.02. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.50). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.88% and a negative net margin of 1,647.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,720,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,216,000 after purchasing an additional 17,199 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $273,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, ACT Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 479,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,743,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

