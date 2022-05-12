Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Guggenheim

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Guggenheim from $83.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.22.

ARCT stock opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.02. Arcturus Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $65.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by ($0.50). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,647.99% and a negative return on equity of 61.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $1,608,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,402,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,856,000 after acquiring an additional 44,606 shares during the period. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

