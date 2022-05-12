Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wedbush from $67.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ FY2026 earnings at $14.22 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RCUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcus Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.86.

RCUS stock opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.03. Arcus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $16.74 and a 52 week high of $49.10.

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.79). Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 7.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 9,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $304,089.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCUS. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 53.6% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,122,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,112 shares in the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter worth $27,451,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,457,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,818,000 after acquiring an additional 581,311 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,861,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,229,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,624,000 after buying an additional 432,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

