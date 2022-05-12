Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arhaus updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ARHS stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $6.19. The company had a trading volume of 809,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,963. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.48. Arhaus has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

Get Arhaus alerts:

ARHS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.47.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 1st quarter valued at about $749,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth about $2,706,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth about $1,491,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth about $13,127,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arhaus (Get Rating)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.