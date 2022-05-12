Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $978.22 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) to announce $978.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $972.60 million to $984.96 million. Arista Networks reported sales of $707.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year sales of $3.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Arista Networks from $139.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.61.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 9,621 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $1,146,726.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,668 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.40, for a total transaction of $189,151.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,224 shares in the company, valued at $365,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 650,195 shares of company stock worth $78,218,499. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. ACG Wealth grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 527.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after buying an additional 43,563 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $1,847,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Arista Networks by 326.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 16,685 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded down $2.26 on Monday, reaching $100.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,377. The company has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.97. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $78.33 and a 52 week high of $148.57.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

