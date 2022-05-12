Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $978.22 Million

Posted by on May 12th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANETGet Rating) to announce $978.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $972.60 million to $984.96 million. Arista Networks reported sales of $707.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year sales of $3.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANETGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Arista Networks from $139.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.61.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 9,621 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $1,146,726.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,668 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.40, for a total transaction of $189,151.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,224 shares in the company, valued at $365,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 650,195 shares of company stock worth $78,218,499. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. ACG Wealth grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 527.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after buying an additional 43,563 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $1,847,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Arista Networks by 326.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 16,685 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded down $2.26 on Monday, reaching $100.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,377. The company has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.97. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $78.33 and a 52 week high of $148.57.

Arista Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arista Networks (ANET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.