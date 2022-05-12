Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stake Boosted by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 291.4% in the 4th quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 13,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 10,016 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 664.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 101,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,661,000 after purchasing an additional 88,654 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 559.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 67,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,762,000 after purchasing an additional 57,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 237.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 541,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,835,000 after purchasing an additional 381,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

ANET stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.68. The stock had a trading volume of 168,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,377. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.33 and a 52 week high of $148.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $139.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.61.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.40, for a total value of $189,151.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 9,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $1,146,726.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 650,195 shares of company stock valued at $78,218,499. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

