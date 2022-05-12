Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.08-0.03) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company issued revenue guidance of $105-115 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.63 million.Arlo Technologies also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.08–$0.03 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARLO. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.25.

ARLO opened at $6.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $569.14 million, a P/E ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average of $8.64. Arlo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79.

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.42 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 47.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Arlo Technologies will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 148.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 15.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 130.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

