Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.15 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a negative net margin of 126.70%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 362.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS.

ARWR stock opened at $28.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.41. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.94 and a 200-day moving average of $55.63.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARWR. StockNews.com began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.17.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 146,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $7,599,001.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,579 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,246,000. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

