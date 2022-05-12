Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Given New $15.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Arteris from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arteris from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arteris has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of Arteris stock opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. Arteris has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $27.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.82.

Arteris ( NASDAQ:AIP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arteris will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

