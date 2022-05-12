Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,470 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $46,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,120,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,862,000 after purchasing an additional 43,307 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,906,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,646,000 after purchasing an additional 177,645 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,463,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,141,000 after purchasing an additional 275,780 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,443,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,230,000 after acquiring an additional 19,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,303,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,387,000 after acquiring an additional 63,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $157.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.53. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $135.50 and a one year high of $187.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.36. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.93%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total transaction of $5,639,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,217 shares of company stock worth $20,447,149. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.30.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.