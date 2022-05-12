Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Aspen Technology by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,787,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,533,000 after acquiring an additional 33,159 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Aspen Technology by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,304,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,892,000 after acquiring an additional 49,848 shares in the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC grew its position in Aspen Technology by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 1,996,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,109,000 after acquiring an additional 130,971 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Aspen Technology by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,407,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,820,000 after acquiring an additional 750,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Aspen Technology by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,398,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,811,000 after acquiring an additional 37,172 shares in the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZPN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.57.

Shares of AZPN opened at $158.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.64. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.29 and a 12-month high of $170.16.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The company had revenue of $187.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.