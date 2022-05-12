Associated British Foods’ (ABF) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,100 ($25.89) to GBX 1,850 ($22.81) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($32.06) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,700 ($33.29) to GBX 2,500 ($30.82) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($28.36) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Associated British Foods presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,436.67 ($30.04).

LON ABF opened at GBX 1,615.50 ($19.92) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £12.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,659.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,849.87. Associated British Foods has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,462.50 ($18.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,389 ($29.45).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a GBX 13.80 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 0.27%.

In other news, insider Graham Allan bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,560 ($19.23) per share, for a total transaction of £34,320 ($42,312.91).

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

