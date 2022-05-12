Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.19 Per Share

Analysts expect Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $3.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Assurant’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.17. Assurant posted earnings of $2.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Assurant will report full-year earnings of $12.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.70 to $13.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $14.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.25 to $14.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Assurant.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.98. Assurant had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.74.

Assurant stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.58. 4,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.56. Assurant has a 12 month low of $144.18 and a 12 month high of $194.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.09.

In other Assurant news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total transaction of $403,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total value of $727,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter worth $95,465,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,137,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1,847.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,306,000 after purchasing an additional 385,318 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,236,000 after purchasing an additional 193,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assurant (AIZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.