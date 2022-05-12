Assura’s (AGR) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Assura (LON:AGR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 80 ($0.99) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AGR. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 80 ($0.99) target price on shares of Assura in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Assura in a report on Friday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 81 ($1.00).

Get Assura alerts:

AGR opened at GBX 64.55 ($0.80) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 66.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 67.30. Assura has a twelve month low of GBX 59.28 ($0.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 80.60 ($0.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market cap of £1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.91.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a GBX 0.74 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.58%.

Assura Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.