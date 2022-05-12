Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.21

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.21 and last traded at $14.54, with a volume of 260097 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.94.

ALPMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Astellas Pharma in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astellas Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Astellas Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average of $16.32.

Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.

