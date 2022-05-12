AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a £120 ($147.95) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a £115 ($141.78) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £120 ($147.95) target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a £115 ($141.78) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a £105 ($129.45) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of £104.75 ($129.14).

AstraZeneca stock opened at £100.26 ($123.61) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.06. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 7,642 ($94.22) and a 52 week high of £110 ($135.62). The company has a market capitalization of £155.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,591.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of £100.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9,150.23.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

