AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($135.62) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($85.69) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £120 ($147.95) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,500 ($117.12) target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a £105 ($129.45) target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of £104.75 ($129.14).

AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 9,813 ($120.98) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of £100.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9,150.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £152.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,555.71. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 7,700 ($94.93) and a 12-month high of £110 ($135.62). The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.06.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

