Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.05–$0.02 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.00 million-$21.50 million.Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.05-$0.02 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASUR. StockNews.com began coverage on Asure Software in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Asure Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of ASUR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.95. 12,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,317. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.21 million, a PE ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average of $7.36.

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 million. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 4.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Asure Software will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASUR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 31.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 16.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Asure Software by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Asure Software by 102.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 20,277 shares during the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

